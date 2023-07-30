The fashion choices of celebrities often set waves of trends for social media users. Whether it's an airport look, a movie premiere, or an award event, celebrities always have to flaunt their styles, and their followers keep a close eye on their fashion choices. Your favourite actresses, such as Alia Bhatt, Kiara Advani, Tamannaah Bhatia, and others, have had a lot of stylish excursions this last week.

From promotional events to fashion shows, a lot was happening this week. Celebrities showcased a lot of fashion and styles that are trending. Here are some of the best-dressed celebs this week. Jailer: Tamannaah Bhatia Sets Internet on Fire by Grooving to 'Kaavaalaa' Song's Hindi Version 'Tu Aa Dilbara' (Watch Video).

Alia Bhatt

Alia Bhatt has showcased various saree looks while promoting her film Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. One of those looks that stayed with us was the two-toned red and pink saree. Fashion enthusiasts are left in amazement as the vibrant hues and intricate design highlight Alia's timeless elegance and charm.

See Pics Here:

Alia Bhatt Red and Pink Saree (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Janhvi Kapoor

In a jaw-dropping outfit, Janhvi Kapoor recently walked the runway as the showstopper for Gaurav Gupta. Janhvi Kapoor donned a dazzling blue lehenga with a cape dupatta and a strapless blouse. She opted for glamourous makeup and looked just as stunning as always. India Couture Week 2023: Janhvi Kapoor Turns Showstopper for Gaurav Gupta! Bawaal Actress Stuns in Electric Blue Lehenga With Sultry Bralette and Cape at the Show (Watch Video).

See Pics Here:

Janhvi Kapoor Blue Lehenga (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Kiara Advani

She walked the ramp wearing a stunning, floor-length hot pink lehenga embroidered with shining flowers. The lehenga also had a sensual thigh-high split that revealed Kiara's wonderfully toned legs. This was paired with a pink bralette with flowery embroidery and glossy pink and silver sequins. It had a gorgeous plunging V-neckline with tiny crystal droplets dripping down its edge.

See Pics Here:

Kiara Advani Pink Ensemble (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi

Nora Fatehi wore a gorgeous blue indo-western saree with shimmering sequins and a matching blouse that showcased her plunging neckline. The thigh-high slit design highlighted her lean legs. She didn't wear any jewellery to draw attention to her dazzling saree.

See Pics Here:

Nora Fatehi Shimmery Blue Saree (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Tamannaah Bhatia

While promoting her upcoming film Jailer co-starring Rajinikanth, Tamannaah Bhatia looked stunning in a white corset top paired with grey camouflage baggy pants. She chose a dewy makeup look, and her wavy haircut finished her ensemble.

See Pics Here:

Tamannaah Bhatia White Corset Top (Photo Credits: Instagram)

These were some of the best-dressed Indian actresses this week. If you are a fashion enthusiast, these outfits and ensembles might quench your fashion thirst.

