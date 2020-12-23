It's the most wonderful time of the year! The season of hope, joy and peace will assume low key celebrations this year amid the pandemic. With warm and fuzzy house parties ruling the roost, we expect to see homebound styles in the season's much loved bright hue of red. It's time to rummage through your closet for all those cute party dresses stashed away into the nether corners or better still, shop for new ones. Choosing a vibe from comfort, casual chic, glamorous or edgy, celebrity approved style have you covered on all fronts, from accessorising, makeup to hair. We hope these celebrity approved styles help you to draw out some inspiration or create a signature style.

Be a Christmas darling with add-ons of a Santa cap, a dash of your favorite red lipstick with or without accessories. Here's a closer look. Christmas 2020 Costume Ideas: How to Dress Your Kids as Santa Claus? From Furry Cap to Big Belly, Everything You Need to Keep in Mind.

Deepika Padukone channeled a sporty chic vibe with a red relaxed fit pantsuit from Jacquemus. But what added to the charm was a bunch of chunky jewelry, a pair of bulky Nike sneakers, a top knot and nude glam. We loved how Deepika broke the monotony of chic suits-pointy toed stilettos combination adding oodles of spunk to this red #BawseLady vibe.

Christmas 2020 Style Ideas - Deepika Padukone (Photo Credits: Instagram)

A silk satin dress featuring a lapel collar, a tie detailing and slit was teamed with heels, old toned earrings, bright lips and wavy hair.

Christmas 2020 Style Ideas - Disha Patani (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Kareena drove home the point with a wordy Ashish x Clove Holiday hoodie paired off with denim and tan shoes. An animal printed tote, a non-fussy bun, minimal makeup and sunnies rounded out her look.

Christmas 2020 Style Ideas - Kareena Kapoor Khan (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Sonam teamed a statement sweater, inspired by the household name we all grew up with a pleated navy-blue skirt. Chunky accessories, boots, sleek hair and subtle makeup complete her vibe.

Christmas 2020 Style Ideas - Sonam Kapoor Ahuja (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Malaika paired her Malan Breton pantsuit with chunky jewellery, open toed sandals, wavy hair and nude glam.

Christmas 2020 Style Ideas - Malaika Arora (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Karisma wore a Roland Mouret slick red dress with pumps, wavy hair and dewy glam.

Christmas 2020 Style Ideas - Karisma Kapoor (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Tamannaah paired her Zwaan dress with wavy hair and minimal glam. Merry Christmas 2020 Wishes And HD Images: WhatsApp Stickers, Facebook Greetings, Wallpapers, Instagram Stories, Messages And SMS to Celebrate the Occasion.

Christmas 2020 Style Ideas - Tamannaah Bhatia (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Play and have fun with your outfits, dabble in varied looks and styles. Here's wishing you all a Merry Christmas!

