The first look of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Heeramandi has been unveiled by the makers today (Feb 18) and it's beautiful. Starring Manisha Koirala, Richa Chadha, Sonakshi Sinha, Aditi Rao Hydari, Sanjeeda Sheikh and Sharmin Segal, the Netflix project looks enticing. The video sees the all-female cast decked up in heavy ethnic wear. Have a look. Heeramandi: Richa Chadha Learning Kathak for Her Role in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Netflix Series.

Heeramandi on Netflix:

Another time, another era, another magical world created by Sanjay Leela Bhansali that we can’t wait to be a part of. Here is a glimpse into the beautiful world of #Heeramandi 💫 Coming soon! pic.twitter.com/tv729JHXOE — Netflix India (@NetflixIndia) February 18, 2023

