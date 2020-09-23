She may have debuted in Jai Ho but it was only Race 3 (2018) with its cool, famed dialogue of "Our Business Is Our Business, None Of Your Business," that catapulted her to fame. An actress, model and a dancer who has worked as an assistant choreographer to the ace choreographer Ganesh Acharya, she is also a style cynosure. Daisy has marked her niche in the ethnic and neo ethnic avenues with fashion stylist Trisha Jani helming her affairs. Not only does she give some of the most sought after homegrown labels a worthy tap, but also her minimalistic approach with subtle glam and wavy hair game is what underlines her ethnic simplicity. For an event in Dubai, Daisy took to jumping aboard the pantsuit bandwagon and pull off a sleek style with an Ohalia Khan pantsuit. The lavender toned style was aptly accompanied by subtle glam.

The wardrobe ubiquitous pantsuits in their varied styles, hues, silhouettes and cuts are the newest norm and Daisy takes a dip in the unconventional pantsuit game with this style offering. Here's a closer look at her pantsuit moment. Fashion Face-Off: Samantha Akkineni or Daisy Shah in Preetham Jukalker Ikat Pantsuit? Who Wore It Better?

Daisy Shah - Pantsuit Sass

A lavender pantsuit featuring a longline blazer and side slit pants by designer Ohaila Khan was complimented with strappy stilettos, earrings from Bling On by Neeti, sleek hair and subtle glam. Daisy Shah Birthday Special: Splendid Ethnic Fashion Is Her Business and Its Downright Gorgeous!

Daisy Shah (Photo Credits: Instagram)

On the professional front, Daisy debuted in the Gujarati film, Gujarat 11 last year.

