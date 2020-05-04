3 Years of Deepika Padukone at Met Gala: Her Intangible Fashionable Tidings Left the World Enamoured and Perplexed in Equal Measures!

Deepika Padukone Met Gala Style Capsule (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Met Gala 2020 may not be happening like many other big festivals and events getting postponed due to novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, but there's no way we can let a virus thump our love for fashion. We bring you Met Gala recap and our star under the spotlight is Deepika Padukone! Subtle chic but always significant are perhaps the simpler elements of Deepika Padukone’s signature style. As a poster girl for the much-loved fuss-free millennial sensibilities, Deepika Padukone seamlessly strides with that subtlety in tow and has perfected the vibes of high street style, airport fashion and luxe couture. But it is her red carpet appearances that keep the fashion lovers and critics alike on tenterhooks. Nonchalant about the apparent brouhaha, Deepika Padukone takes it all in her stride, like a true blue diva that she is! For Deepika Padukone, sticking to classics and a signature beauty and hair game has always been her style play. Deepika joined the fashion fervour of the famed Met Gala in 2017. The Met Gala marks one of the most sought-after soirées of the year on the fashion fundraising calendar. Also known as the "Oscars of the East Coast”, it is with the fashion industry’s upper crust that is intent on making a sartorial and poignant point. The exhibition sets the tone for the formal dress of the night every year. As the cynosure of all the fashion conscious eyes on the global platform, Deepika Padukone mesmerised the flashing paparazzi with her million-dollar dimpled smile. What she brought along was a resplendent fashion game with an equally stunning beauty game. While her tidings embarked on tricky waters in 2017, failing to adhere to the theme, Deepika dodged the bullet the following themes in 2018 and 2019. Jolting an alluring nostalgia for us to cherish, we have bookmarked a style capsule of the three years of Deepika Padukone at Met Gala.

Deepika Padukone debuted on the red carpet of Met Gala 2017 and was styled by the international fashion stylist Elizabeth Saltman. A debacle that was termed as vanilla may have been out of the theme but it certainly made her stand out and shine. Deepika swiftly veered the criticism into applause in 2018 and 2019 by teaming up with her go-to fashion stylist, Shaleena Nathani. Jog down the memory lane with us as we reminisce Deepika's mystical tryst with the Met Gala.

Deepika Padukone at Met Gala 2017

The Metropolitan Museum of Art announced the theme for its 2017 Costume Institute exhibition and Met Gala 2017: “Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garçons.” It was the first monograph show at the museum to focus on a living designer since its Yves Saint Laurent exhibit in 1983.

Deepika Padukone in Tommy Hilfiger for Met Gala 2017 (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Deepika wore an all-white gown with pearl and crystal embellishments by Tommy Hilfiger and diamond chandelier earrings designed by Fred Leighton. A chic hairdo with an antique diamond tiara from Leighton Jewels was courtesy of celebrity hairstylist Harry Josh that rendered her angelic and chic. A glossy glam of winged eyes and nude lips, courtesy Georgie Eisdell completed her look.

Deepika Padukone at Met Gala 2018

The Costume Institute Gala or Met Gala at New York's Metropolitan Museum of Art themed 2018 as Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and Catholic Imagination with derivatives from the Vatican and presence of designs influenced by religion.

Deepika Padukone in Prabal Gurung for Met Gala 2017 (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Deepika lent her svelte frame to a red thigh-high slit Prabal Gurung one-shoulder gown. Statement earrings from Tasaki were the sole accessories of choice as she stepped into a pair of red Christian Louboutins stilettos. Hairstylist Harry Josh gave Deepika’s long locks a pseudo wet and slick pulled-back style. Deepika's go-to makeup artist Sandhya Shekar gave her an accentuated glossy makeup of defined eyebrows and eyes, bright lips and highlighted cheekbones.

According to the designer, Prabal Gurung, Deepika’s gown is inspired by the choice robes of holy cardinals, both in structure and hue depicting the cardinal virtues of prudence, courage, temperance and justice that Deepika aimed to beautifully uphold. Deepika Padukone Pre-Met Gala 2018 Bash Pics: Actress Parties with Rita Ora in Sleek Casual Attire

Deepika Padukone at Met Gala 2019

The theme of the Met's 2019 Costume Exhibition was “Camp: Notes on Fashion.” The exaggerated fashion theme was inspired by Susan Sontag's 1964 essay that defines camp as "love of the unnatural: of artifice and exaggeration."

Deepika Padukone in Zac Posen for Met Gala 2019 (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Deepika channelled her inner Barbie in a metallic pink lurex jacquard Zac Posen gown featuring Zac Posen x GE Additive x Protolabs embroidery. A high voluminous hairdo was courtesy of hairstylist Gabriel Georgiou. A never seen before but befitting bold makeup of dark lips, tinted metallic eyelids and exaggerated winged eyes were courtesy of Sandhya Shekar. Dainty diamond jewellery by Lorraine Schwartz blended into the look seamlessly. Met Gala 2019: Deepika Padukone Hangs Out with Cardi B and Emily Ratajkowski.

Wading through tricky waters but totally bringing back the sass with a distinct class, Deepika Padukone tapped the niche on the global platform for powerful and sartorial dressing, all with an unapologetic demeanour!