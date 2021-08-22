Devoleena Bhattacharjee, our beloved Gopi Bahu celebrates her 36th birthday today (August 22). The actress is a well-known face from the TV world and also happens to be a social media bug. On days when she isn't giving back to the trolls or penning her heart out, she's putting up some ultra-glam pictures of herself on Instagram. The former Bigg Boss contestant is a stunner in the fashion department and her 'gram serves enough proof. Just like how she's outspoken and badass in real life, her style is also bold and daring. Devoleena Bhattacharjee: Grew Up in a Family of Women with No Men.

From slaying it in traditional couture, something over-the-top to western outfits, she carries any outfit with a lot of confidence. She could be termed as the queen of ethnic wear as she can never go wrong there. The best part about her closet is that it's colourful, in-trend, and experimental. Before entering Bigg Boss, her fans knew Devoleena as a fab star, but now she's also known for serving on-point fashion, all day, every day. And as turns a year older today, let's take a look at her fabulous fashion shenanigans that are gorg. Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2 Promo: Devoleena Bhattacharjee Makes a Comeback As Gopi Bahu And Drops A Hint About 'Gehna' (Watch Video).

Painting The Town Red!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Devoleena Bhattacharjee (@devoleena)

Pristine in White!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Devoleena Bhattacharjee (@devoleena)

Simply Desi!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Devoleena Bhattacharjee (@devoleena)

The Sheer and Printed Style Tale!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Devoleena Bhattacharjee (@devoleena)

A Fashionable Dare!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Devoleena Bhattacharjee (@devoleena)

Weaving a Traditional Magic!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Devoleena Bhattacharjee (@devoleena)

Bridal Look Done Right!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Devoleena Bhattacharjee (@devoleena)

Lady in a Six-Yard!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Devoleena Bhattacharjee (@devoleena)

The Little Black Dress (LBD)!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Devoleena Bhattacharjee (@devoleena)

Looking Chic and Serving Glamour!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Devoleena Bhattacharjee (@devoleena)

That's it, guys! These are some of the style gems of the actress that are beautiful, just like her. To note, Devoleena gets a 10/10 from us from her fashion and also the way she styles herself. Kudos to her team for always making the actress look perfect. Happy Birthday, Devoleena Bhattacharjee. Stay tuned!

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 22, 2021 08:20 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).