Dimple Kapadia Birthday Special: Here’s How the Fashion Veteran Continues a Subtle but Relevant Perennial Sartorial Elegance!

Dimple Kapadia Fashion Moments (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Dimple Kapadia! The veteran actress charmed the world with her sassiness and spunk right from the age of 16 in Bobby. Stirring up a storm with a one-of-a-kind style, Dimple revolutionised the very nascent scene of celluloid with the now ubiquitous crop tops, tailored pants, skirts, polka dots, prints and bikini. Following a hiatus, Dimple dived right in, shunned the stereotype and wooed with roles in Kaash (1987), Drishti (1990), Lekin... (1991), and Rudaali (1993). Subsequently zoning out into genres, from mainstream to parallel cinema, and garnering accolades, Dimple cemented her niche well. An art lover, Dimple has dabbled into painting and sculpture, founded a company, The Faraway Tree, designing candles. A self-described spontaneous actor who is guided by instinct, Dimple turns a year older today. As a Gemini who aces at anything that she may stumble upon, Dimple Kapadia continues to be relevant even at the glorious age of 63. Her arsenal now features a heady melange of silk sarees, neo-ethnic creations, and relaxed fit dresses for social soirees. But her off-duty vibe is infectious with ripped denim here, an asymmetrical kurti there, and voluminous maxi dresses!

Dimple Kapadia never ceases to astound us with her perennially spiffy at heart style play. Ahead, we rounded out some of her recent but resplendent fashion moments. Dimple Kapadia's First Look from Christopher Nolan's Tenet Gets LEAKED.

For the Pichwai Exhibition curated by Pooja Singhal, Dimple tucked a black turtleneck into a knit fitted skirt and layered the look with a long black jacket. A long necklace, silver belt, wavy hair and nude glam finished out her look.

Dimple Kapadia Fashion Moments (Photo Credits: Instagram)

For Hello! Hall of Fame Awards 2017, Dimple draped an aqua green silk sari with jewellery featuring gold bangles. Wavy open hair, subtle glam, a metallic potli rounded out the look.

Dimple Kapadia Fashion Moments (Photo Credits: Instagram)

For Armaan Jain - Anissa Malhotra wedding reception, Dimple draped a checkered gold sari with statement jewellery, a Jimmy Choo clutch, open hair and subtle glam.

Dimple Kapadia Fashion Moments (Photo Credits: Instagram)

The HT Most Stylish Awards 2019 saw Dimple stun in a pink sari with a matching blouse, a Jimmy Choo acrylic clutch. Open hair and subtle glam upped her look.

Dimple Kapadia Fashion Moments (Photo Credits: Instagram)

The screening of Blank saw Dinple drape a striped Kasavu inspired sari. She completed the look with subtle makeup, a crochet potli and open hair. Dimple Kapadia Birthday Special: 7 Brilliant Performances of the Evergreen Diva That Deserve All the Accolades!

Dimple Kapadia Fashion Moments (Photo Credits: Instagram)

For the wedding reception of Saudamini, the CEO of Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla label and Sandeep Khosla’s niece, Dimple stunned in an embroidered long kurta and mustard dress by Abu Jani - Sandeep Khosla. A choker, glossy glam and open hair finished out the sassy look.

Dimple Kapadia Fashion Moments (Photo Credits: Instagram)

For the screening of Beyond The Clouds, Dimple wore an Asal By Abu Sandeep suit with open hair and subtle makeup. Saif Ali Khan's Dilli Teaser Left You Surprised? Here's All You Need To Know About The Amazon Prime Video Original.

Dimple Kapadia Fashion Moments (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Versatile, vivacious and aesthetically elegant, Dimple Kapadia schools us on keeping it crisp and relevant at all times. Here's wishing the veteran a fabulous birthday and fashion fabulosity for the future.