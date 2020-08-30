Your beloved Simar aka Dipika Kakar is busy painting the town red these days. The former Bigg Boss contestant recently attended filmmaker JP Dutt's daughter, Nidhi Dutta's engagement ceremony and looked like a million bucks in her stunning red outfit. Dipika's recent fashion attempt fondled our hearts and reminded us of a very similar outfit worn by Katrina Kaif in one of her previous outings, Dipika's red hot outing has prompted us to seek a change in our traditional wardrobe and start adding these modern indo-western designs that look equal parts trendy yet charming. Nidhi Dutta-Binoy Gandhi Engaged! Dipika Kakar, Shoaib Ibrahim Attend JP Dutta's Daughter's Engagement Ceremony (View Pics).

Dipika paired her embellished red crop top with matching long jacket and plain palazzos. She prefered keeping her hair loose and accessorise her #ootn with a pair of traditional golden earrings. Soft highlighted cheeks, red lips, sparkly eyelids and well-defined brows completed her look further. Kakar's recent stint with her traditional fashion game was jaw-dropping and it left us mesmerised. For someone who has always mastered the art of traditional dressing, Dipika's a name we admire and adore. List of All-Time Highest-Paid Bigg Boss Contestants: From Hina Khan to Dipika Kakar, These Celebs Earned Big Fees on Salman Khan's Reality TV Show!

Check Out Dipika Kakar's New Pics

Dipika Kakar (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Dipika's hubby, Shoaib perfectly complemented her in his dapper black Pathani. She looked pretty in her sultry red attire and he had eyes only for her. Dipika and Shoaib's adorable appearances together have always been impressive and we hope the experience only gets better with time.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 30, 2020 02:45 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).