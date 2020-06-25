Life of an actor is considered to be interesting and that's because of the things they get to experiment during their shoots. They explore brand new territories at their 'work', gaining memories for lifetime. Once such amazing experience was shared by Disha Patani from her shoot for film, Malang. She shared her prep work for the song "Humraah" where she went underwater. Disha Patani Celebrates Her 28th Birthday with Rumoured Beau Tiger Shroff’s Family (View Pics).

In this visually stunning video, we can see her speeding through the water with a support. It is almost therapeutic to listen to the sound of the sea from underneath the surface. Wearing a black swimsuit, Disha is seen enjoying every moment of this aquatic adventure. In her Instagram caption, she wrote, "Had the best time filming for #humraah , here’s some of the prep we did." Check out the video below.

Disha Patani's Post:

For those who already do not follow the B-town beauty on Instagram, she has been always an adventure freak. From trying out different exercise forms to experimenting on the fashion front, she does it all. She is considered to be the fitness icon by many, thanks to her doting workout schedule. Hence, it is not really surprising how Ms Patani is always up to try out newer things.

On the work front, she will be next seen in Radhe: The Most Wanted Bhai, opposite Salman Khan. The duo had earlier worked in Bharat. We can't wait to see what the actress has to offer next on the silver screen!

