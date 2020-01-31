Disha Patani Rings in a Bad Style Chapter With Her Denim Story for Malang Promotions (View Pics)

Disha Patani's Denim Style Story for Malang promotions (Photo Credits: Yogen Shah)

She is the cutest girl-next-door with a smile that tugs your heartstrings but transforms into a glamorous one with that toned frame, long tresses, and an apparent oomph. A quintessential industry outsider, Disha Patani debuted with the critically and commercially enjoys an immense fan following with an impressive 29.8 million followers on Instagram keeping her fans and critics alike regaled and hooked to her shenanigans that include dance routines, fitness, and travel and brand endorsements. With Malang on the anvil, Disha teamed up with ace fashion stylist Mohit Rai for the promotions, pulling off casual styles. A mixed bag featuring some flattering and mostly unflattering styles, Disha Patani's style arsenal just hit a bump. This is surprising as well as disappointing as the usually well-dressed millennial has on many occasions displayed her innate ability to blend comfort with varied styles.

Disha Patani took to the trusty denim. Sticking to her go-to minimal vibe, here's what worked and did not work for Disha Patani. Malang Promotions: Disha Patani Unravels Her Angelic Side in a White Ruffled Dress.

It was a denim on denim vibe with a black Calvin Kelin look with a white tee breaking the monotony. Layered necklace, wavy hair and subtle makeup completed the look. A bulky look, the jacket, ill-fitting denims, and boots ruin it all for Disha!

Another day, another denim on denim vibe. This time, it was pale blue denim teamed with a darker denim jacket with a white shirt peeking from the denim haze. White boots, wavy hair and subtle makeup complete the look. Disha's rock chic vibe could have done better with a chic ponytail and a hint of a color breaking element. Disha Patani, You Have Us Wrapped Firmly Around Your Little Finger With These Fabulous Fashion Tidings for Malang!

This time, ripped denim was tucked into a pair of white knee-high boot with a cropped white shirt. Wavy hair and smokey eye makeup completed the look. Too much drama, the look with all its glaring elements needed some muting!

Malang, a romantic psychological action thriller directed by Mohit Suri features Aditya Roy Kapur, Disha Patani, Anil Kapoor and Kunal Khemu in lead roles. It is scheduled to be released on 7 February 2020.