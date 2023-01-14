The stage is set for Miss Universe 2022 finale on January 15, 2023 (Indian time). And ahead of the grand night, here’s a look at the gorgeous Divita Rai, who is representing India at the 71st Miss Universe beauty pageant. The 25-year-old stunned everyone with her stunning “Sone Ki Chidiya” or “Golden Bird” outfit for the Miss Universe 2022 National Costume round. She was dressed in gold with metallic wings. But that is not all. The Indian beauty queen also nailed the Miss Universe 2022 Swimsuit Round. Divita Rai shared several bikini photos and videos from the swimsuit preliminary competition on her Instagram handle. As Miss India Universe 2022 gets ready to claim the crown (she is in our top 10 predictions list), we look at Divita Rai’s bikini photos and videos.

Divita Rai, the gorgeous model and beauty queen from Mangalore, Karnataka, has been one of the contestants to watch out for at the 71st Miss Universe beauty pageant. As aforementioned, her outfit choice for the National Costume round received praise from all quarters. It was very thoughtful to dress as “Sone Ki Chidiya” because India had been bestowed with this title in the history books. Divita continued to shine with her confidence, as reflected in the other round, the swimsuit competition. Miss India Universe 2022 set the ramp on fire in a sexy pink bikini and a unique cape, which is named “Dil Se” by its designer Param Sahib. The cape is inspired by the theme, “Love is beyond gender, class, caste, creed or race. It is an expression of unity beyond any discrimination.” Again, very thoughtful of Divita and her team. Miss Universe 2022 When & Where To Watch in India: Know Date, Time, Free Live Streaming Online, Facebook, YouTube Page and Host.

Divita Rai Bikini Photos From Miss Universe 2022 Swimsuit Competition

Divita Rai Bikini Videos From Miss Universe 2022 Swimsuit Competition

Designer Param Sahib Speaking About Divita Rai's Look From Miss Universe 2022 Swimsuit Competition

Miss Universe 2022 final will kick off on January 15 at 6.30 am IST (Indian Standard Time) at New Orleans Morial Convention Center in New Orleans, Louisiana, United States. A total of 86 contestants will be participating in the 71st beauty pageant. Harnaaz Sandhu, the reigning Miss Universe 2021 from India, will crown her successor at the end of the beauty contest.

