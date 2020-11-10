While we are still busy ogling over her Marchesa gown, Malaika Arora's back to wooing our hearts, this time with an ethnic outfit. The yummy mummy of Bollywood picked a rather elegant outfit for her recent outfit and inspired us to opt for minimalist fashion, this festive season. Usually, Malaika's fashion is more about going bold and even OTT in some cases but for today, she restricted herself to a simple ethnic outfit that we believe looked extremely regale on her. Diwali 2020 Outfit Ideas: Surbhi Chandna, Dheeraj Dhoopar, Hina Khan's Style Offerings that You Can Explore this Festive Season (View Pics).

Malaika's sea-green traditional suit is perfect for the upcoming Diwali season. It's light in weight and with embroidery or embellishments whatsoever, it's perfect for ladies who prefer simplicity over everything else. The traditional salwar kameez looked fuss-free and we suggest it's a wise investment to make for your ethnic wardrobe. It's subtle colour palette gives it a royal look. The ones who are bored with all the reds, oranges and yellows can think about picking a subtle shade like this for the festive season. Malaika Arora is Having her Own Fairytale Moment in this Blue Marchesa Gown (View Pics).

Malaika Arora Setting Some Diwali Fashion Goals

Malaika Arora Diwali fashion (Photo Credits: Instagram)

We're digging Malaika Arora's new outing and have bookmarked it for our future reference. She paired it with a boho clutch and 'juttis' by Fizzy Goblet and a pair of statement earrings to go with. With her hair tied in a sleek bun, Malaika perfectly complemented her outfit with right accessories and flawless styling. Then again, when does she disappoint?

