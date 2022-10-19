Diwali is around the corner and it's time to revamp your festive wardrobe. From shararas that are so much in vogue to stunning sarees and pretty Anarkalis, the options are so many and yet we get confused with what to wear on this special festival. But hey, let's not worry this time for we have some good ideas that you can seek inspiration from. This article will solely focus on Sabyasachi and his ethereal sarees that have won our hearts time and again. The designer and his exceptional talent have wooed us time and again and while brides root for his classic lehenga cholis, we have a certain fondness for his traditional six yards. Diwali 2022: Kiara Advani's Traditional Looks to Flaunt this Festive Season (View Pics).

Now, we know that not everyone can afford a Sabyasachi saree. But you can always get some right ideas on the kind of prints that will work or different ways that you can use to drape your saree. Our Bollywood beauties have been obsessed with his craft and they love flaunting his designs when in the public eye. From Deepika Padukone to Priyanka Chopra and Alia Bhatt, all the A-listers believe in his magic and trust him to find the right ensemble for them. And while they are busy nailing it, we end up memorialising these looks for our future references. Speaking of which, this Diwali, we'd like to share some of our favourite looks with y'all. So go ahead and start scrolling. We bet one of his designs will surely win your heart. Diwali 2022: Alia Bhatt, Kiara Advani's Pink Lehenga Choli Looks to Flaunt This Year.

Alia Bhatt's Colouful Mayhem

Alia Bhatt (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Anushka Sharma's Embellished Saree

Anushka Sharma (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Sonam Kapoor's Pristine Look

Sonam Kapoor (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Rani Mukerji's Organza Love

Rani Mukerji (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Aditi Rao Hydari's Royal Affair

Aditi Rao Hydari (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Priyanka Chopra's Polka Magic

Priyanka Chopra Jonas (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Deepika Padukone's Perfect Party Look

Deepika Padukone (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Now that your wardrobe is sorted, we hope there's nothing else that will worry you. On that note, here's wishing all our readers a very happy and prosperous Diwali.

