The five-day long festival of Diwali is just around the corner. Deepavali, the festival of lights, is all about dressing up at your best and spending time with your family and close friends. The Hindu festival signifies victory of light over darkness. And just incase, if you are wondering how to make an impression this Diwali style-wise, fret not, as we’ve got you covered. Right from Sonam Kapoor, Priyanka Chopra to Suhana Khan, we've curated celebrity-approved looks for you to shine this festive season. Diwali 2023 Fashion Inspo: Katrina Kaif, Bhumi Pednekar's Lehenga Choli Designs To Flaunt this Festive Season.

To be honest, Diwali is the right time to flaunt your ethnic gems and channel your inner fashionista. But remember, to look classy and serve a chic vibe by opting for hues that will make you look glam. Be it saree or lehenga, do refer to these Bollywood celebrities listed below for some fashion inspiration. Check it out! Diwali 2023 Fashion: Hina Khan Radiates Elegance in Saree Paired With Printed Blouse and Choker Neckpiece (View Pics).

Shine in Heavily Embroidered Outfit Like Sonam Kapoor!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sonam A Kapoor (@sonamkapoor)

Go the Ananya Panday Way If Subtle Shade Is On Your Mind!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ananya 💛💫 (@ananyapanday)

Take Cues From Suhana Khan's Saree Fashion!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Suhana Khan (@suhanakhan2)

Opt for Neon Saree Like Priyanka Chopra This Diwali!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ami Patel (@stylebyami)

Alia Bhatt's Elegant Festive Fashion Is Must-Try!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alia Bhatt 💛 (@aliaabhatt)

Rock Pink Lehenga Like Kiara Advani!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by KIARA (@kiaraaliaadvani)

Slay Like Kriti Sanon in Floral Lehenga!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kriti (@kritisanon)

That’s it, guys! These are some the traditional looks which you can re-create this Diwali. So, which actress’ fashion are you replicating this festive season? Tell us your views in the comment section below.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 06, 2023 03:41 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).