Emily Ratajkowski, the famous American model and actress celebrates her birthday on June 7. While we have always adored her ramp walks, there's another aspect that deserves recognition. Emily has a fabulous sense of styling and the same is evident in the way she dresses on different occasions. Right from her red carpet appearances to her street style, there's never a dull moment in her wardrobe. Her choices are funky, smart and charming, something that will easily strike a chord with you. Emily Ratajkowski Strongly Replies to Harvey Weinstein's $25M Civil Settlement by Arriving with 'F**k Harvey' Written on Her Arm to Uncut Gems Premiere.

While Emily's red carpet outings have often been discussed, today let's take a moment to appreciate her street style. With a penchant for comfy attire, she's often seen strutting in style on roads with loose baggy pants or cute mini dresses. One look at her casual wardrobe and you are convinced that she prefers comfortable but is also inclined towards it being classy and elegant. Smart co-ord sets and denim shorts are other major silhouettes that she's often clicked wearing. Being a true blue American, slaying on streets comes naturally to her and it's time we pay an ode to it. Emily Ratajkowski Announces Pregnancy in a Vogue Essay BUT It Is Sexy Model's Woke Take on Baby's Gender That Is Winning Hearts Online (Watch Video).

As Emily gets ready to celebrate her birthday this year, here's taking a look at her smart street style.

Cape Jackets Never Looked So Stylish!

Cape Jackets Never Looked So Stylish!

A Tube Top and Jeans = Classic Combination

A Tube Top and Jeans = Classic Combination

Biker Jacket on Streets? Yes please

Biker Jacket on Streets? Yes please

Joining the 'I Love Cycling Shorts' Club

Joining the 'I Love Cycling Shorts' Club

It's a Shirt? It's a Shrug? Whatever It Is, It Looks Stunning!

It's a Shirt? It's a Shrug? Whatever It Is, It Looks Stunning!

A Rust Coloured Co-Ord Set Is A Must-Have

A Rust Coloured Co-Ord Set Is A Must-Have

Denim On Denim Never Disappoints

Denim On Denim Never Disappoints

Emily's 30th birthday celebration will be an intimate affair with her husband and baby boy Sylvester Apollo Bear. While we know the beauty will have a blast on her special day, here's looking forward to pictures from her celebration. Happy Birthday, Emily Ratajkowski!

