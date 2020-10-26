She is one of the most sought after television actresses, a model along with being a fashion and beauty influencer. Erica Fernandes is all of 27. The Mumbai girl rose to fame with the roles of Dr. Sonakshi Bose in Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi and as Prerna Sharma in Kasautii Zindagii Kay. Her minimal chic fashion arsenal is a melting pot of varied styles, right from opulent ethnic ensembles to tres chic ensembles from homegrown and international labels. But what really accentuates her vibe to the hilt is a flawless and carefully curated beauty game. As a fashion and beauty blogger, Erica's innate and sartorial understanding of styles and accompanying makeup and hair game reflects impeccably in all of her looks. A lithe frame, healthy skin, long silky hair perfectly in place, Erica is counted amongst the best-dressed stunners of the small screen. A recent style of hers featuring a thrifty chic set of blouse and pants from the homegrown label of Jovi was seen in her good morning selfie.

A certified style chameleon, Erica has also translated an immense love for accessories into a jewellery line called, EJF Fashion. Here's a closer look at her style. Erica Fernandes Goes Desi Glam Chic in White With Cutesy Bangs in Tow!

Erica Fernandes - Morning Selfies

A baiguni loose pleated top with pants set worth Rs. 2850 by Jovi Fashion was paired with gold baubles, delicately lined eyes, pink lips and sleek hair. Erica Fernandes Gives a Beige Shirt Dress a Spin and It’s Chic AF!

Erica Fernandes (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Erica is currently seen as Prerna Sharma Basu to Parth Samthaa as Anurag Basu in Kasautii Zindagii Kay, produced by Ekta Kapoor under Balaji Telefilms.

