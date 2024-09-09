Actor Vikas Sethi has tragically passed away from a cardiac arrest on September 8 at the age of 48. Widely cherished for his unforgettable roles in television hits like Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, Kahiin To Hoga, and Kasautii Zindagi Kay, Sethi also made his mark in Bollywood with a memorable role in Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham. His sudden departure creates a profound void in the entertainment industry. He is survived by his wife, Jhanvi Sethi, and their twin sons, born in 2021. In the aftermath of his passing, Jhanvi spoke to PTI, offering a heartfelt reflection on the actor’s final moments and the deep loss felt by all who knew and admired him. She announced the funeral of her husband Vikas will be held on Monday (September 9) in Jogeshwari West, Mumbai. Vikas Sethi Dies at 48: Did You Know ‘Kasautii Zindagi Kay’ Actor Had Once Replaced John Abraham in Karan Johar’s ‘Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham’?.

Jhanvi Sethi has shared the deeply saddening details of his final moments. The family was in Nashik for a family event when Vikas began to experience vomiting and diarrhoea. Despite his condition, he refused to go to the hospital and requested that a doctor visit their home instead. Jhanvi recalled, “After arriving at my mother’s house in Nashik, he continued to be unwell with vomiting and loose motions. He was adamant about not going to the hospital, so we arranged for a doctor to come to us.” Tragically, when she went to check on him around 6 am on Sunday, she found that he had passed away. The doctor confirmed that Vikas had died peacefully in his sleep due to a cardiac arrest. His body has since been transported to Cooper Hospital in Mumbai for a post-mortem. Vikas Sethi Dies at 48 Due to Cardiac Arrest; Actor Was Known for His Roles in ‘Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi’ and ‘Kasautii Zindagi Kay’.

Jhanvi Sethi Shares Heartfelt Post About Husband Vikas Sethi’s Prayer Meet

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jhanvi vikas sethi (@jhanvivikassethi)

Vikas Sethi and His Marriage

On a personal note, Vikas Sethi’s life story is as touching as it is complex. He was first married to Amita, a former cabin crew member, and the couple even appeared together on Nach Baliye. Their marriage ended in divorce, a chapter they chose to keep private. In 2017, Vikas’s path crossed with Jhanvi through mutual friends, and their connection blossomed. They tied the knot in 2018, and in 2021, Vikas joyfully announced the arrival of their twin sons on social media, sharing a glimpse of the happiness that filled their lives.

