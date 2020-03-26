Evelyn Sharma Slips Into a Floral Jumpsuit By AND Making It a Perfect Style Steal

Evelyn Sharma in AND (Photo Credits: Instagram)

She rose to fame with the role of Lara in the Ayan Mukerji directed classic, Yeh Jawani Hai Deewani. Evelyn Sharma, the German-Indian model and actress went on to appear in films like Nautanki Saala, Main Tera Hero, Hindi Medium and Jab Harry Met Sejal. While we distinctly and fondly recollect her from the Yo Yo Honey Singh crooned number, Sunny Sunny, Evelyn Sharma keeps the shenanigans going off-screen too. She lent her support for a noble endeavour to raise funds to distribute clothes to the needy people across India. Blessed with a toned frame, a flawless complexion and a cute smile, Evelyn makes heads turn with her presence and style. The model turned actress took to a pink and beige printed jumpsuit by Anita Dongre's label, AND. The floral creation that is a perfect style steal for the sweltering heat was teamed minimally with a handbag, black floral heels, wavy hair and subtle glam.

Here is a closer look at Evelyn's summery jumpsuit moment. Evelyn Sharma Says She Will Opt for a Second-Hand Wedding Dress When She Ties the Knot to Beau Tushaan Bhindi

Evelyn Sharma - A Floral Daze

It was a pink and beige jumpsuit by Anita Dongre's label AND featuring a relaxed fit and front knot detailing. Black heels with floral tie-ups from Paio, a tan brown handbag upped her look. She completed the look with side-parted soft wavy hair and subtle makeup. Evelyn Sharma and Tushaan Bhindi Engaged: Here Are Few Unseen Pics from the Couple’s Engagement Ceremony

Evelyn Sharma in AND (Photo Credits: Instagram)

On the professional front, Evelyn Sharma was last seen in Saaho as Jennifer alongside Shraddha Kapoor and Prabhas.