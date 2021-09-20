The fall season is already here and Americans can finally bid adieu to the heatwave and scorching temperature. While the temperature drops slightly during the fall, one can enjoy the cosy atmosphere while also decking up in their winter wardrobe. Fall is that time of the year that falls between summer and winter. The atmosphere during this time is pleasant, which means it's neither too hot nor too cold. Winters in the US can be harsh and hence, fall is the perfect season to enjoy the sweater weather. Fall Fashion 2021: Angelina Jolie, Kendall Jenner and Other Hollywood Beauties Proving Why Sweater Weather is a Good Weather (View Pics).

Needless to say, fall fashion is synonymous with the winter one although you don't need more layering of clothes. One can top for a smart trench coat and a pair of warm leggings or jeans to step out of their apartments rather than picking warm woollens like in December. Since winter wardrobes are all about earthy colours, you can always add a dash of drama to them by picking charming and colourful hair accessories. Beanies and crochet hats are always popular for the fall season and here are a few of our favourite celebrity pieces. Fall 2021 Tasty Food Ideas: 5 Easy To Make and Cheesy To Eat Recipes for the Fall.

From Priyanka Chopra Jonas to Gigi Hadid, we have picked some charming hair accessories by these Hollywood beauties that you can term as winter essentials. Have a look...

Kylie Jenner

Kylie Jenner (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Kylie keeping it simple with her black beanie and checkered coat.

Blake Lively

Blake Lively (Photo Credits: Instagram)

The Gossip Girl actress pairing her beanie with her matching all-black attire.

Jennifer Lopez

Jennifer Lopez (Photo Credits: Instagram)

J Lo ditching her otherwise sensuous look for this cute one instead.

Emily Blunt

Emily Blunt (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Emily's blue woollen hat is a winter must-have!

Hailey Bieber

Hailey Bieber (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Hailey's black winter hat is simple but looks charming.

Gigi Hadid

Gigi Hadid (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Gigi Hadid's pink hat is for those who love the colour.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas

Priyanka Chopra Jonas (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Priyanka pairing her black beanie with an orange sweater is basically a winter goal.

The fall season will officially begin on September 23. So, get ready to see your favourite celebrities strutting in style in their charming trench coats and jackets. Expect them to step out in their boots and nude coloured outfits that are synonymous with this season.

