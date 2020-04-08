Fashion Face-Off: Kriti Kharbanda or Amruta Khanvilkar in a Neon Yellow Blazer Dress by Nayantaara? Who Wore It Better?

Fashion Face-Off - Kriti Kharbanda Vs Amruta Khanvilkar (Photo Credits: Instagram)

We are perpetually on the lookout for celebrity looks that strike a chord. We love how they have subtly mastered the knack of sprucing up even the dullest of styles with an apparent glow. In the fashion riddled B-town where everyone is dressed to impress, we bookmark the best ones. We came across a shared style vibe between Kriti Kharbanda and Amruta Khanvilkar. The ensemble in question was the bright neon yellow blazer dress from label Nayantaara worth Rs. 8,990. While Kriti flaunted the coat dress for promotions of her Housefull 4 in 2019, Amruta took to the bright hue for the trailer launch of her last release, Malang earlier this year.

Their personal sense of style is strikingly similar as they have carefully curated an arsenal featuring an equal and heady mix of unconventional silhouettes, chic classics, risque cuts and hues along with tricky fabrics. Their bubbly, girl-next-door and happy-go-lucky persona assumed varied vibes as the mood and occasion demands. While Kriti was styled by Anisha Jain of Style Cell for this look, Amruta has nestled herself to the styling sensibilities of fashion stylist Neha Chaudhary.

Kriti Kharabanda

Kriti teamed the Nayantaara blazer dress with studded pumps from Steve Madden. A glossy glam, pulled back hair and sans accessories, Kriti channelled the sassy but minimal chic vibe to the T.

Amruta Khanvilkar

Amruta teamed the Nayantaara blazer dress with striped open-toed stilettos with textured wavy hair, subtle glam and a delicate necklace completing her look.

Fashion Face-Off - Kriti Khanvilkar or Amruta Khanvilkar

We loved how the two actresses channelled a minimal chic vibe with their respective interpretations of the bold toned blazer dress. While pumps blend well with a no-nonsense hairdo and zero accessory game for Kriti, the open-toed heels and messy waves just work perfectly for Amruta. Both vibes, worth a bookmark have been stunningly styled.

While certain fashion faux pas moments are inadvertent, for the celebrities, looking glamorous is an inseparable fixture of their profession with their celeb stylists having to up the glam game with each appearance. So which of these celebrity looks left you more impressed? Stay tuned to LatestLY Lifestyle Fashion for more such wardrobe inspirations, straight from the celebrity closets.