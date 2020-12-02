What’s common between Surbhi Chandna and Mouni Roy apart from being the sexy Naagins? They are among the biggest and most bankable stars of the Indian television industry. Both are also social media darlings. They are often dubbed as fashionistas. And if you are one of their million-plus followers on Instagram, you would be familiar with their love for dressing up, especially sarees. Surbhi and Mouni never miss out on flaunting their love for nine-yards of Indian tradition. And recently, these gorgeous actresses and saree connoisseurs wooed their fans and followers in red saree!

Let’s begin with Surbhi Chandna who has been serving gorgeous saree looks a lot lately. This is because she is portraying the titular role in Ekta Kapoor’s supernatural fantasy thriller television series, Naagin 5 and gets to dress up in ethnic outfits. One of her memorable looks is this chic and contemporary red saree, which she wore with an uber-glam strapless blouse.

The 31-year-old’s stylist also did well in the accessories and HMU departments as well. They complimented her outfit with gold jewellery like statement jhumkas and bangles. She has got her hair curled, giving a voluminous look. The dewy makeup and a tiny golden bindi on forehead complete Surbhi’s look of the day. The Sanjivani star shared her photos along with a famous quote by American fashion designer, Bill Blass, “Red is the Ultimate Cure for Sadness”.

Check Surbhi Chandna's Instagram Post

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Surbhi Chandna (@officialsurbhic)

Next up is the heartthrob of millions, Mouni Roy. The Bong beauty is one of the most well-dressed television celebs. In fact, she can give mainstream Bollywood actresses a good run for their money.

The 35-year-old wore a pre-stitched ruffled saree, from the brand Sanya Gulati. Worth thirty thousand, the outfit fits Mouni’s petite figure like a glove. She is wearing NLJ’s gleaming diamond necklace and let it be the cynosure of all eyes. Mouni captioned her pics, writing, “A saree girl forever❣️🎈”.

Check Mouni Roy's Instagram Post

View this post on Instagram A post shared by mon (@imouniroy)

Mouni and Surbhi are redefining saree styling with one iconic look at a time. Be it traditional or contemporary style, these actresses are making style statements, and we cannot get over it. You can also get inspired by them and show some love for the nine yards of pure elegance.

