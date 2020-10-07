Halloween 2020 is approaching, and it means everything is about to get scary, in literal terms. The celebration typically features jack-o-lanterns, costumes, decorations of skeletons and spider webs, horror movie marathons and the best part—lots and lots of candies. While some countries do not recognise Halloween at all, others celebrate in a variety of different or creepy ways. Halloween 2020 is on October 31, and as the day approaches, it is time for all of us to begin the preparations and also know different weird traditions that are observed during Halloween. These creepy tales and cultures from around the world make the spooky festival even scarier. So, are you ready to get ghosted? Spooky Online Video Game Events You Can Be a Part of & the list of October 31 Parties, Parades and Trick-or-Treat Events that Have Been Cancelled.

Graveyard Ritual in Romania

In Romania, the tourists’ visits increase during the Halloween season. There is also a tradition of people waiting until nightfall, going into graveyards and placing lit candles on the graves of the loved ones.

Samhain Festival in Ireland and Scotland

It is considered that the Halloween holiday has originated from the Celtic traditions of Scotland and Ireland. Locals celebrate the day with Samhain festival, on which Halloween is based. Although, Samhain’s history is quite dark, Irish and Scots celebrate the day with bonfires, ancient games and of course authentic foods. To Celebrate Halloween 2020, Check Out These Tasty and Spooky Treats to Bake With Kids.

Terror Mountain in Wales

Taking place in an abandon silver mine that dates back to Victorian times, Terror Mountain in Wales is the scary party to end all the scary party. Inside the mine, there are five horror attractions and entertainment that is designed to keep you scared all night. It is surely not child-friendly, but is extremely fun if you like a scare.

Waiting for Ghost Attacks

It is a Halloween tradition for British, at the stroke of midnight to turn off all their lights and sit silently. In the UK, it is a way of summoning spirits. Scary, enough?

Apple Peel Fortune Telling

Peeling an apple and tossing it onto the floor is one of the traditions which is followed during Halloween. It was once believed that a woman could peel an apple, toss the skin over her shoulder and peel would fall in such a way as to form initials of their future husband.

Carving Halloween Jack-O-Lanterns

Jack-O-Lanterns, originated in Ireland using turnips instead of pumpkins are actually based on a legend about a man named Stingy Jack. It is said that he would repeatedly trap the devil and let him go on the condition that Jack would never go to hell. When he died, he learnt that heaven did not want his soul either, so he had to wander the planet as a ghost, The devil gave Jack a lump of burning coal in a carved-out turnip to light his way.

These are some of the customs and existing traditions followed during Halloween. So, are you ready for the spook festival? Yes, we agree that we are in the middle of a pandemic, but that does not take away our festive spirit—the traditions of which revolves around spirits, ghouls, ghosts and everything dark. Happy Halloween!

