Happy Birthday, Allu Arjun! A Fabulously Crafted Fashion Sorcery With Monochrome Is Why We Love Your Simple but Always Significant Style!

Tollywood's charming and dashing actor, Allu Arjun is a delight to reckon with. Firstly, his undeniable on-screen exuberance endears him immensely. Furthermore, he goes on to rope in a nuanced fashion arsenal that's carefully curated and classy at all times. The much-loved monochrome vibe seems to be his thriving style, only to be grasped and translated finely by his go-to fashion stylist, Harmann Kaur. Keeping it simple but significant and relevant, Allu Arjun is far from being a trend hound. As a contemporary fashion-aware man, Allu Arjun knows his luxe brands well enough to ring in versatility and to blend them with homegrown labels. The actor turns 37 today and we would love nothing more than to recount his monochrome moments, one look at a time. Transitioning from ethnics, high luxe to casual in a jiffy, Arjun keeps the vibe going with sunnies and a strong vanity game that accentuates his handsome, rugged charm to the T. For personal style, the actor prefers luxury brands and for his films, he is often seen sporting high street labels. He believes that style is all dressing up one's personality as it's all about how your attitude is reflected through your clothes.

As the actor turns a year older, we zeroed down on some of the monochrome moments that reaffirm him as a certified style cynosure.

For the audio launch of Geetha Govindham, Allu Arjun took to a Massimo Dutti jacket with a black Prada shirt and pants. Spiffed up hair and signature beard-stubble game sealed the deal.

Allu Arjun Monochrome Fashion Moments (Photo Credits: Instagram)

A magazine photoshoot saw Allu Arjun team a black Burberry shirt with checkered pants from Hugo. Sunnies from Chrome Hearts upped the look.

For an event in Hyderabad, Allu Arjun took to an ivory-toned Shantanu and Nikhil neo-ethnic ensemble with clear frames, gelled back hair and a strong beard game.

For the C-Space launch, Allu Arjun donned a jacket from Journey with pants from Lulu & Sky and Alexander McQueen shoes. Dark sunnies, spiffy hair sealed the deal.

A random outing saw Arjun take on an all-black vibe featuring a kurta by the label, Son of a Noble Snob, a bundi by Shashi Vangapalli and Prada pants with sunnies and pulled back hair.

A Dhruv Vaish suit was teamed with a black tee, Louis Vuitton shoes and sunnies.

An Anushree Reddy ethnic ensemble was teamed with loafers and sunnies.

The music festival of Ala Vaikunthapuramulo saw Allu Arjun opt for a Gaurav Gupta suit with Louboutin shoes.

An Abu Jani - Sandeep Khosla ensemble was teamed with studded loafers from Christian Louboutin.

A round of promotional interviews saw Allu Arjun go for a casual vibe with a Zara sweater, Diesel denim, shoes from Kenzo.

Weaving a monochrome charm with every appearance, Allu Arjun has picked up a style vibe that transcends fads, trends and fast fashion. Here's wishing the fabulous actor a fabulous birthday and more of such reckoning style moments.