Happy Birthday, Lisa Haydon Lalvani! Check out 9 Hot Bikini Pics of the Sexy Actress That Can Send Anyone into 'Manali Trance'

Fashion Shaloo Tiwari| Jun 17, 2020 02:45 PM IST
Happy Birthday, Lisa Haydon Lalvani! Check out 9 Hot Bikini Pics of the Sexy Actress That Can Send Anyone into 'Manali Trance'
appy Birthday, Lisa Haydon Lalvani! Check out 9 Hot Bikini Pics of the Sexy Actress (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Happy birthday, Lisa Haydon! The sexy mother-of-two celebrates her 34th birthday today but it clearly looks like she is ageing in reverse, no arguments there! The breathtakingly sexy model and actress who can send her fans into "Manali trance" simply by her presence, has served some delish looks. When it comes to fashion, the diva knows how to to keep it subtle, effortless and chic. Whether it is bikinis, sexy gowns or a simple tee-jeans, you will see her carrying any look, flawlessly! Her pregnancy style was the talk of B-town and rightfully so because the leggy goddess wore everything, defying stereotypical "pregnancy fashion norms". Right from sexy monokinis to shorts and sleek body con dresses, Lisa Haydon painted the town red!

She has been a sexy fashion icon and now we can say the same for her maternity style! Haydon doesn't shy away from bold style choices, whether it is about wearing a bikini during pregnancy or colouring hair to platinum blonde. Mommy to Zack and Leo Lalvani, Lisa Haydon knows exactly what she is doing and makes a statement with all her sartorial choices. Here are some of the bikini pictures Lisa Haydon has shared on her Instagram to the 1.4 million that will take your mid-week blues away!

Hotness

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Lisa Lalvani (@lisahaydon) on

Making Polka Dots Sexy

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Lisa Lalvani (@lisahaydon) on

Wow!

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Lisa Lalvani (@lisahaydon) on

Perfection.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Lisa Lalvani (@lisahaydon) on

The Smile Says It All

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Lisa Lalvani (@lisahaydon) on

Beautiful

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Lisa Lalvani (@lisahaydon) on

Sizzling

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Lisa Lalvani (@lisahaydon) on

#Goals

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Lisa Lalvani (@lisahaydon) on

Mesmerising

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Lisa Lalvani (@lisahaydon) on

Wikipedia tells us that her complete name is Elisabeth Marie "Lisa" Haydon, well, now it is changed to Lisa Haydon Lalvani. She married Dino Lalwani in 2016, a British businessman. Lisa Haydon, recently became a mother for the second time. She is of the Indian descent has done some popular roles. However,  Whether it as Vijayalakshmi from Queen or sexy hippy from the song Manali Trance,  Lisa Haydon has made a special place in the hearts of her fans.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 17, 2020 02:45 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).

