Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor celebrates his 31st birthday on November 9. The actor, who had made his Bollywood debut with Mirzya, has been showered with birthday wishes on social media. The sweetest birthday post has been shared by his sister Sonam Kapoor. She has shared a series of his childhood pictures and penned a sweet birthday note for her baby brother. These pictures of the birthday boy are just too cute to be missed.

Sonam Kapoor’s Birthday Note For Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sonam K Ahuja (@sonamkapoor)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)