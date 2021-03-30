Hina Khan's a water baby who seizes every opportunity she has to whisk away to an island. A true blue Maldives fan, Hina loves to explore the country like no one else. The actress was recently in that exotic country and her pictures from which have made us go green with envy. If posing in bikinis and colourful separates wasn't enough, Hina took to her Instagram account to flaunt her colourful wardrobe yet another time and her attempt was a winner as usual. Hina Khan is Dropping Some Major Style Bombs on Us with Her Recent Fashion Outing for Bigg Boss 14 (View Pics).

Posing in a green and yellow maxi dress, Hina looked like a summer breeze warm enough to fondle with our hearts. She paired her outfit with oversized sunglasses, a hat and dainty necklaces that elevated her look further. There's a saying that 'some of the best memories are made in flip-flops' and it holds true in Hina's case. The Hacked actress certainly made the most of her stay and her pictures are a testament to the fun she had. Fashion Faceoff: Hina Khan or Mira Rajput, Whose Royal Purple Lehenga Has Your Vote?

Hina Khan

Hina Khan (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Hina Khan's holiday wardrobe definitely deserves your attention and we are impressed with all her choices. These vibrant tropical hues and amazing designs make it perfect for the summer season. While we are certainly ogling over this beauty, what's your take on it? Are you as smitten as we are? Tweet us your answers @latestly.

