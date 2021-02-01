We all love Hina Khan, right? As not just her acting, but the babe's fashion also makes buzz all the time. It's like she has a Midas touch when it comes to style, as whatever she wears suits her as well as becomes a trend. So, in a nutshell, she's an actress, fashionista and also a trendsetter, who is a force to reckon with. Recently, the actress shared a series of pictures on her Instagram in which she can be seen donning all things red and must say it just makes us want to ape that look ASAP. Hina Khan Spins a Fashion Web Through Her Recent Style Statement for Bigg Boss 14 (View Pics).

In the photos, Hina can be seen flaunting winter fashion to the 't'. While her full outfit is not visible, however, by what we see, she's slaying it in a pullover which she has paired it with a woolen baggy coat. She even went red for the lips. All in all, she's giving quite a badass vibe in her latest fashion outing. To accentuate her look, Hina went with subtle makeup and open hairdo. Literally, she's a sight to behold! Hina Khan Exuding all the 'Vintage Fashion' Vibes With Her New Fashion Outing (View Pics).

Check Out Hina Khan's Pictures:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by HK (@realhinakhan)

Well, Hina Khan can never go wrong when it comes to style and this time was no different. Earlier, to this, she had shared some ultra-glam monochrome pictures of herself decked up in white fur and looked extremely hot. Coming back to her latest photos, we are mesmerised. What about you? Tell us your view in the comment section below. Stay tuned!

