Hina Khan's fashion extravaganza continued inside Bigg Boss house and we are amazed. The former BB contestant is out there having a gala time as a senior while secretly wooing our hearts with her one too many style offerings. From ethnic wonders to modern designs, Hina's fashion wardrobe has stunned us time and again and this time the intensity is severe than what we expected. The Hacked actress is busy having her own way while also leaving behind a legacy to remember and follow. Bigg Boss 14: Hina Khan Slips Into her Retro Mode for the Premiere Night Episode (View Pics).

Hina's new #ootd sees her decked up in powder blue and white separates. The asymmetrical crop top by Shivangi Jain, when paired with a white skirt by Done and Dusted by Disha, looked chic enough to grab our attention. Hina further paired her look with nude pumps and no jewellery but just a delicate necklace and bracelet. Curled eyelashes, well-defined brows, contoured cheeks and nude lips complemented her look further. Overall, it was a smart styling attempt and we are glad to bookmark yet another look of hers. Yo or Hell No? Hina Khan's Denim Separates by MellowDrama for Bigg Boss 14.

Check Out Hina Khan's New Look

Hina Khan for Bigg Boss 14 (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Hina's fashion journey inside the BB house has always been amazing. Her choices are terrific and she has an ability to nail them to the hilt. For the ones who don't remember what a performer she was in Bigg Boss, let us tell you, she was confident and powerful, just like her style statements. We are true blue Hina fans and there's nothing that can change that.

