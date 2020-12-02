Hina Khan's currently in the Maldives enjoying her vacation with beau Rocky Jaiswal. The Naagin actress jet off to the island to enjoy some quality time with her man before she gets back to her grind. Hina's the recent celebrity name who's chilling in the exotic country after Bollywood celebs like Rakul Preet Singh, Tara Sutaria, Neha Dhupia, Sonakshi Sinha and others. Hina's holiday album is already making us go green with envy and while we are staring at our empty pockets, let's ogle at her marvellous clicks. Hina Khan is Dropping Some Major Style Bombs on Us with Her Recent Fashion Outing for Bigg Boss 14 (View Pics).

Hina's making the most of her Maldives stay and her pictures are proof. She's having the time of her life and we are eager to see more clicks from her holiday album. Her printed kaftans and LBDs are making for a stunning style statements and we are personally taking a note of all her sartorial outings. Hina's personal closet has always wowed us enough and her holiday wardrobe, in particular, manages to grab our eyeballs time and again. Fashion Faceoff: Hina Khan or Mouni Roy - Whose Idea of Monochrome Fashion Gets Your Vote?

Hina Khan in the Maldives

Hina Khan (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Hina's Maldives pictures are making us crave for a holiday. The destination is a new hot favourite with our Bollywood celebs considering that's the only available option to chill at currently. The air bubble established between India and Maldives is helping the latter's tourism sector and for the ones who can afford, should ideally plan it right away.

