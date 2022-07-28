Gangs of Wasseypur actress Huma Qureshi celebrates her birthday on July 28. The much-talented actress was always criticised for her weight issues but she never let that affect her. Instead, Huma continued to work on her acting skills while also sharpening her public appearances. One look at Huma's Instagram account and you're convinced that she likes her fashion chic. She isn't always inclined towards being bold but doesn't mind that occasionally. Huma is extremely confident in her skin and that's her strength.

From pantsuits to mini dresses and ethnic choices, Huma's wardrobe has a bit of everything. She has also successfully represented Bollywood at the prestigious Cannes Film Festival and her appearances there were all whistle-worthy. On days when she isn't shooting for her numerous projects, Huma makes it a point to keep her Instagram buzzing with hot photoshoots or simply her one too many hot appearances. Over the years, she has developed a distinct style - one that's sexy and charming. To dig deeper into this, let's have a look at some of her most charismatic outings over the years.

In Gopi Vaid

In Anaya

In Fempire

In Puneet Kapoor

In Gauri & Nainika

In Paulmi & Harsh

In Ranbir Mukherjee

Happy Birthday, Huma Qureshi!

