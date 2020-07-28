Huma Qureshi charmed her way into our hearts with her one-of-a-kind spunk in Anurag Kashyap's Gangs Of Wasseypur. A feisty on-screen temperament aligns perfectly with off-screen exuberance. She is spunky and she knows it! On the fashion front, Huma has embarked on an interesting journey with fashion stylist Kavita Lakhani to imbibe all the spunk and snowball it into one fabulous style after another. Huma doesn't shy from experimenting to the hilt and pulls any given style with oodles of confidence. This is what allows her to keep throwing one curveball after another. Additionally, Huma has notched up her fashionable tidings at Cannes International Film Festival brilliantly with varied styling sensibilities. A domestic arsenal sees her being edgy-chic but the international arsenal features a distinct sartorial vibe. Neons, metallics, flowy silhouettes, thigh-high slits, dramatic endless ruffles, tulle, glitter, neo-ethnics, six yards all have a worthy spot in Huma's wardrobe. She

further propels it with a splendid beauty game. Huma turns a year older today. We rounded up a brief fashion capsule of some of these extolled style moments. Posing with Marinated Chicken and Eating Spaghetti, Huma Qureshi Looks Deliciously Gorgeous in Her Recent Photo Shoot.

A poster girl who embraces her curves and defies it all whilst exemplifying how any style can be yours to flaunt, here's a closer look at Huma's one-of-a-kind style moments.

Huma channelled her inner Bappi Da in a Marks & Spencer bustier with a cropped jacket from Zara, leggings and heels from Tresmode. Chunky gold-toned necklaces from Outhouse,a wavy high ponytail and glossy but minimal glam completed her look.

Huma had a boss babe moment in a striped pantsuit featuring an off-shoulder fitted top, cropped pants and a jacket. Red stilettos, a slick bun and nude glam completed her look.

A longline coat dress featuring a front slit and a deep plunge, courtesy designer Vidhi Wadhwani was teamed with wavy centre-parted hair and subtle glowy glam. Huma Qureshi Is Taming Neon and Navy Blue All in One Perfect Pantsuit Vibe!

Huma attended the Fashion For Relief event at Cannes 2018, wearing an Elio Abou Fayssal satin cami gown featuring a deep plunge and a thigh-high slit, layered with an oversized and embellished shrug. Strappy stilettos from Alexandre Birman coupled with a delicate layered necklace from Swarovski, shoulder-grazing earrings by Outhouse jewellery were in tandem with her long tresses bunched up into a textured and messy updo and a stunning makeup of lightly smoky eyes, nude lips and highlighted cheekbones.

For the premiere of The Hidden Life by Terrence Malick at Cannes 2019, Huma slipped into a silver mist organza multilayered ruffle gown by Gaurav Gupta. Jewellery by Chopard, a messy updo and subtle glam completed her timeless, fluid and elegant look.

Huma draped a classic ivory saree with a chikankari cape by Gaurav Gupta. A messy hairdo, subtle glam and dainty jewellery by Faberge and heels by Sophia Webster completed her look.

A floral black jumpsuit by Ralph Lauren with a statement ring by David Morris was teamed with textured side-parted wavy hair and all-natural glam. Army Of The Dead: Huma Qureshi Wraps Up Zack Snyder’s Netflix Film.

Sensational and stunning, Huma Qureshi embraces any style with aplomb. Here's wishing Huma a fabulous birthday and a fashion fabulosity for the future.

