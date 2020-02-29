Ileana D'Cruz Looks Sexy in a Black Bikini and Sarong in This New Batch of Pictures

Ileana D'Cruz (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Ileana D'Cruz sure knows how to raise the mercury. Take the latest batch of pictures she has shared on Instagram, for instance. The actress is on a beachy vacation, it seems. If you check her Instagram stories, you learn that she is joined by Varun Sharma on this trip. She picked a black bikini for the day. Looks like a breezy, sunny day from the pictures. Ileana wrapped herself up in a sarong, and finished her look with a cap. She is looking like a million bucks. Ileana D'Cruz Reveals How a South Film Director Dropped Heavy Ceramic Shell On Her Navel Because It Looked 'Feminine'.

Ileana is a water baby and seems to be in love with the beaches. Her Instagram page is full of pictures in sexy swimming costumes at various beaches or near water. Keep 'em coming, Ileana. We love it. Pagalpanti Actress Ileana D’Cruz Reveals Why She Turned Down Films Offered by John Abraham in the Past.

Check Out Ileana's Latest Picture Here:

View this post on Instagram But there’s a buffet behind you 🍹🍺🥘🍔🍰 A post shared by Ileana D'Cruz (@ileana_official) on Feb 29, 2020 at 3:46am PST

And more...

View this post on Instagram When the sea is calling out to you 🌊 A post shared by Ileana D'Cruz (@ileana_official) on Feb 29, 2020 at 3:45am PST

And finally...

On the work front, Ileana was last seen in the comedy film, Pagalpanti, starring alongside John Abraham. The duo looked really good together on the screen. The actress is currently shooting with Abhishek Bachchan for a film titled, The Big Bull, which will be a stock-market thriller.