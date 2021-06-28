Television actress Jasmin Bhasin was a breath of fresh air on Bigg Boss 14. Her bold, bubbly, and caring avatar won hearts. Before appearing on the reality show, she starred in Colors TV hit serial Dil Se Dil Tak. The actress brought her A-game on BB 15 but sadly was evicted way too early. However, her support for beau Aly Goni was just beyond words. Apart from all this, the girl is also a fashion stunner. Not just on the show, her style outside Bigg Boss also has been eye-catchy, chic, and awesome. Jasmin Bhasin’s Summer Style: From Oversized Sweatshirt to Pastel Co-Ord Set, These Chic Summer Wardrobe Essentials Are Must Have!

There's this finesse in her style shenanigans that's just amazing. With around 5.6 million followers on her Instagram, the girl is a fan favourite for sure. Be it casuals, night suits, ethnic ensembles to even something basic, Jasmin knows how to balance it, when it's about fashion. And as JB celebrates her birthday on June 28, let's take a look at some of her daring and in-trend outfits that should be on your shopping list ASAP. Jasmin Bhasin Amps Up the Summer Fashion Game as She Slips Into an Over-Sized White Shirt in the Latest PHOTOS.

A Satin Top Paired With White Skirt... HOT!

The Comfort Wear!

Casuals Done Right!

Isn't She Looking Gorg?

The Easy Breezy Dress!

Bright and In-Vogue!

Jasmin Looks Sparkling In This Desi Wear!

The PINK Pants... We Want!

Pretty in Traditional!

Over-Sized Is In!

That's it, guys! Hope you had fun on the stylish ride, courtesy of Jasmin Bhasin. Indeed, the actress' fashion game has evolved and we are proud to see the change. Reportedly, Jas and Aly are currently in Goa with an aim to celebrate the former's birthday. LatestLY wishes Jasmin, a very happy birthday. Stay tuned!

