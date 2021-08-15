Silver Linings Playbook actress, Jennifer Lawrence celebrates her birthday on August 15. While Lawrence rose to prominence in Hollywood, post starring in The Hunger Games trilogy, she was always a fashionista to look up to. She has certainly come a long way since her debut in the industry and we are all smitten with the fashion shenanigans that she has displayed in the process. A red carpet darling, Jennifer has had made beautiful moments on it, strutting in style in some jaw-dropping creations. From elegant gowns to cutesy dresses, she has probably tried every new silhouette and each time, she has fascinated us with her ability to nail them to the hilt. Jennifer Lawrence Says She Confronted Anderson Cooper After He Accused Her of Fake Oscars Fall.

Jennifer Lawrence's best fashion moments are probably registered on the red carpet. From Golden Globes to the Oscar ceremony where she has also bagged the trophy, she ensures to be the best-dressed person in the room. Her personal sense of styling is chic, contemporary and non-fussy. She rarely attempts any bold design and is content with simplicity. An ardent fashion lover, she strives hard to constantly keep delivering on this front but also ensures that her appearances look effortless. As Jennifer Lawrence gets ready to celebrate her big day today, here's revisiting some of her iconic fashion moments, one outfit at a time. Don't Look Up: Jennifer Lawrence Injured on the Sets of Leonardo DiCaprio, Timothee Chalamet Starrer.

In Alberta Ferretti

Jennifer Lawrence (Photo Credits: Instagram)

In Calvin Klein

Jennifer Lawrence (Photo Credits: Instagram)

In Christian Dior

Jennifer Lawrence (Photo Credits: Instagram)

In Jason Wu

Jennifer Lawrence (Photo Credits: Instagram)

In Oscar de la Renta

Jennifer Lawrence (Photo Credits: Instagram)

In Prabal Gurung

Jennifer Lawrence (Photo Credits: Instagram)

In Prada

Jennifer Lawrence (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Coming to her professional life, Jennifer Lawrence is gearing up to star in a biopic on the life of Hollywood's one of the most talented agents, Sue Mengers. Her impressive list of clients included big stars such as Barbra Streisand, Cher, Steve McQueen, Burt Reynolds, Nick Nolte, Gene Hackman, Faye Dunaway, Michael Caine, Cybill Shepherd, Brian De Palma, Sidney Lumet, Mike Nichols, Peter Bogdanovich, Bob Fosse, Joan Collins, Ali McGraw, Anthony Perkins, Tatum O'Neal, Ryan O'Neal, Dyan Cannon, Tuesday Weld, Richard Benjamin, and Gore Vidal.

The movie is being eyed by Netflix and Apple and there's reportedly a bidding war going on between them to acquire the streaming rights to it. And while they are at it, we can't wait to see Lawrence displaying her magic onscreen once again.

