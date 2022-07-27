Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck broke the internet last week when they shared pictures of their Las Vegas wedding. The former love birds who reunited after a gap of around 17 years didn't hesitate to take the big plunge this time. After getting engaged in 2002 and later parting ways in 2004, J Lo and Affleck got together in 2021 and this time, it seems for forever. The couple is currently in Europe on their honeymoon and their appearances are melting the internet already. Ben Affleck And Jennifer Lopez Caught Kissing At Malibu, Twitterati Is Celebrating The Return Of Bennifer.

Now when it comes to Jennifer Lopez, her fashion has to make headlines and for all the right reasons. Even currently, as the Glad singer is enjoying her romantic time with her beau, her outfits are getting the nod of approval from fashion connoisseurs. From floral print dresses to jeans and a top, Lopez is giving priority to looking chic but not at the cost of her comfort. Of course, the couple's pictures of walking hand-in-hand are grabbing all the eyeballs but Jennifer's wardrobe is fighting equally for our attention. To elaborate further here's giving you a peek inside her holiday wardrobe. Have a look. Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck Are Absolute Couple Goals As They Kiss Each Other at The Last Duel Premiere; Check Out Their Viral Pics Here!

Floral Prints are Still in Vogue

Jennifer Lopez - Ben Affleck (Photo Credits: Instagram)

That's a Cool Day Look

Jennifer Lopez - Ben Affleck (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Ah! Such a Refreshing Colour

Jennifer Lopez (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Not Without Her Red Hot Dress

Jennifer Lopez - Ben Affleck (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Did Anyone Say Hot?

Jennifer Lopez - Ben Affleck (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Keeping it Chic in Black

Jennifer Lopez - Ben Affleck (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Jeans For Win!

Jennifer Lopez - Ben Affleck (Photo Credits: Instagram)

So, which of Jennifer Lopez's holiday look is your favourite? Drop your views on Twitter @latestly.

