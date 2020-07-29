She keeps us hooked to her style shenanigans all around the year! Kajal Aggarwal, the Mumbai bred girl who ventured down into the South Indian film industry never bats an eyelid when it comes to making those dazzling and sartorial choices. She has earned a knack to look good in equal measures in any given style. But her ethnic style moments are much sought after. Firstly for their sheer minimalism and secondly for the essence in terms of colours, silhouettes and festive mood. A recent vibe saw Kajal stun in an ivory creation from the home label, Fabiaana. A short kurti teamed with a pair of palazzo pants and a dupatta suited the actress to the T.

A certified cynosure and a chameleon, Kajal is a stylist's delight and flits from one effortless style to another in the blink of an eye. The Punjabi kudi plays it coolly with a toned frame and an infectious smile in tow. Here is a closer look at her ethnic style. Yo or Hell No? Kajal Aggarwal's Six Yards of Pure Elegance.

Kajal Aggarwal - Ivory Chic

Ivory printed set from Faabiana featuring a short kurti with wide palazzos and a dupatta was teamed with statement earrings, sleek hair and subtle glam. Fashion Face-Off: Kajal Aggarwal or Mithila Palkar? Who Wore the Lola by Suman Co-Ord Set Better?

Kajal Aggarwal in Faabiana (Photo Credits: Instagram)

On the professional front, Kajal will be seen essaying the role of Parameshwari in Paris Paris, the Tamil adaptation of 2014 film, Queen. She will also be seen in Mumbai Saga, a multi-starrer featuring Anil Kapoor, Emraan Hashmi, John Abraham scheduled for a release on 19th June 2020.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 29, 2020 07:53 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).