Kajal Aggarwal is busy enjoying her honeymoon in the Maldives with hubby Gautam Kitchlu. The couple tied the knot on October 30 and later flew to the exotic country to celebrate their union. Besides her holiday pictures that are making us eager to pack our bags and head for a vacay, Kajal's holiday wardrobe is particular grabbed our attention. Kajal has a rather amazing wardrobe for your honeymoon diaries and we suggest you start taking some cues from her. Fashion Face-Off: Kajal Aggarwal or Bipasha Basu? Whose Raw Mango Striped Saree Chicness Was Better?

From chic maxi dresses to colourful separates, Kajal's honeymoon wardrobe was sorted with just the right picks. Her fuss-free attires were perfect for her holiday and the colour palette looked appealing to your eyes. She emphasised on maxi dresses while occasionally taking a chance with her co-ord sets. Overall, her choices, we think, were ideal for a honeymoon outing and it's time you start making notes of it. To get a better idea, have a look at her pictures below. Kajal Aggarwal Stuns in a Manish Malhotra Sequin Saree for Her First Karwa Chauth (View Pic).

Kajal Aggarwal's Honeymoon Wardrobe

Kajal Aggarwal (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Kajal's was the most stunning bride of 2020, picking a stunning and heavily embellished outfit by Anamika Khanna for her D-day. Post which, she got busy with her new life, celebrating her first Karwa Chauth as Mrs Kitchlu. While Kajal has always been a prominent name in our list of fashionistas, her new pictures have made her spot permanent. Good going girl!

