Kajal Aggarwal's wedding wardrobe is definitely something we all need to take note of. From her Mehendi to the last ceremonies of the wedding, the south actress stunned everyone with her sartorial choices. Kajal experimented with bright colours, designs and what not and has yet again impressed us with her Karwa Chauth outfit. It’s Official! Kajal Aggarwal and Gautam Kitchlu to Tie the Knot on October 30 in Mumbai.

The actress, who got hitched on October 30, celebrated her first Karwa Chauth with hubby Gautam Kitchlu and opted for a red sequin saree for the occasion. Designed by couturier Manish Malhotra, the saree had very minimal work on it. The border of the saree was highlighted by a little sequin work on it and looked absolutely ravishing on Kajal. The actress opted for a halter neck blouse with the look. Kajal Aggarwal Hitched! From Pastel to Bright Pink, Here’s Decoding the Colour Palette of Her Wedding Look Book.

Check Out Her Look Here:

View this post on Instagram 1st Karvachauth in @manishmalhotraworld @manishmalhotra05 @manishmalhotrajewellery @stylebyami ❤️ A post shared by Kajal Aggarwal (@kajalaggarwalofficial) on Nov 5, 2020 at 9:57pm PST

Kajal embellished the look with some classic Manish Malhotra jewellery. She went for a nude makeup look and let her tassels down in light curls. She completed the look with a set of chooda and her beautiful engagement ring.

Soon after the celebration is over, Kajal Aggarwal and Gautam Kitchlu will be moving into their new house in Mumbai. Before relocating, the couple performed a grihapravesh puja at their new home as well. Gautam shared a few photos from the puja for their fans saying, "Celebrating new beginnings. So grateful for the blessings of the past week, my incredible wife and our new home (sic)."

Kajal had shared the news of her wedding on October 6 with a cute post. She wrote, "It gives me immense joy to share that I am getting married to Gautam Kitchlu, on October 30, 2020 in Mumbai, in a small, private ceremony surrounded by our immediate families." She also mentioned that they decided to go for an intimate wedding because of the pandemic but is thrilled to start her new life with Gautam.

