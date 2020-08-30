Kangana Ranaut - As unapologetically sassy and witty that she is, she also maintains a similar temperament in her off-duty styles. In sync with her on-screen demeanour that has only gotten intriguing with time; her personal sense of style has also undergone a major metamorphosis with the precision of ace fashion stylist Ami Patel. Her styles are aptly and mostly complimented by her signature curls and enviable aplomb. A trendsetter rather than a trend hound, Kangana revamps classics with a generous dose of contemporary. She is currently in Manali with her family. For a family pooja, she took to flaunting an ivory kurta set by designer Amisha Kothari. A simple style with minimalistic efforts, Kangana showed us why sometimes easy is all it takes to look good.

Kangana Ranaut’s off-duty style plays instantly attains an influential and sartorial vibe with every appearance. High-street, couture and ethnic, neo-ethnic feature predominantly in her arsenal. Here's a closer look at her style. When Kangana Ranaut Channeled Her Inner Gypsy Soul in This Monochrome Behrukh Kurta Set!

Kangana Ranaut - Ethnic Splendor

A kurta set worth Rs.15,000 featuring bold floral motifs and a gota patti detailing was teamed with subtle makeup and an updo. Kangana Ranaut Cannes Journey: Two Years of Wrecking a Fiesty, Fashionable but Fiercely Feminine Havoc!

Kangana Ranaut in Amisha Kothari (Photo Credits: Instagram)

On the professional front, Kangana was last seen in Panga, a sports drama directed by Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari and produced by Fox Star Studios also featuring Jassi Gill, Richa Chadda, Neena Gupta and Yagya Bhasin in pivotal roles. She will be seen as Jayalalithaa in Thalaivi, a trilingual biographical film directed by A. L. Vijay narrating the story about the life of J. Jayalalithaa, late politician and film actress who served as the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu that was scheduled for a release on 26 June 2020.

