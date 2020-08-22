Kangana never quite fails to whip up a storm with her unerring remarks on all things relevant! She belongs to the rare breed of actors who prove their mettle on silver screen time and again. A sassy demeanour complemented by a chicer than usual style play when she is not engaging and astounding the audiences and critics alike with her stellar performances, Kangana Ranaut engages fashion lovers and critics alike. Kangana's personal sense of style has undergone a major metamorphosis. She finds solace in the styling precision of ace fashion stylist Ami Patel. Not a trend hound but rather a trend-setter, it’s quite notable that Kangana balances high fashion with humble homegrown labels. The recent Raksha Bandhan festivities saw Kangana take on a neo-ethnic route and dazzle us with her quirky style, yet again!

Going #VocalForLocal, Kangana may be a certified queen of high-street chicness and couture but dripping edginess that only she can, here's a closer look at Kangana revelling in the Raksha Bandhan festivities in Manali. Kangana Ranaut Enjoys Picnic With Her Family in Manali and These Moments Says It All.

Kangana Ranaut - Monochrome Chic

The Behrukh set from the homegrown label, Saundh featured a printed and embroidered kurta pom-poms, dupatta paired with a black dyed narrow pant worth Rs. 10,995. A multi-hued choker, a floral hairband and black boots upped the look. Kangana rounded out the look with subtle natural glam and an updo. Yo or Hell No? Kangana Ranaut's White Pantsuit for Virtual Inauguration of India Pavilion at Cannes 2020.

Kangana Ranaut in Saundh (Photo Credits: Instagram)

On the professional front, Kangana was last seen in Panga, a sports drama directed by Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari and produced by Fox Star Studios also featuring Jassi Gill, Richa Chadda, Neena Gupta and Yagya Bhasin in pivotal roles. She will be seen as Jayalalithaa in Thalaivi, a trilingual biographical film directed by A. L. Vijay narrating the story about the life of J. Jayalalithaa, late politician and film actress who served as the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu that was scheduled for a release on 26 June 2020.

