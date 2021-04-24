Kareena Kapoor Khan has always set her own rules when it comes to fashion. Bollywood's 'heroine' has never shied away from experimenting with her looks and has always served a style that's pleasing. However, we do agree that in the initial stage of her career, she was not that great with fashion, but slowly and steadily she learned and now she slays. Recently, Kareena made her presence felt on a celebrity cooking show title Star Vs Food, and boy we loved her icy blue shirt dress. Indeed, it was a perfect pick for summers. Kareena Kapoor Khan’s Louis Vuitton Face Mask Is Just for the Elites As It Costs Rs 26,000!

Now, she is Bebo and so we thought that her fashion shenanigan for the show would be an expensive one, but it was not! As the actress had opted for an affordable brand this time. The actress had worn a shirt dress with a knot from Zara which is sold online at Rs 4500 approximately. Just in case, you feel to ape Bebo's style, you know what to do now. Shop, shop, shop!!!! Taimur Ali Khan's Ralph Lauren Shirt and Superman Print Mask Prove He's B-town's Most Stylish Baby (View Pic).

Kareena Kapoor on Star Vs Food:



Here's Proof:

Kareena Kapoor's Dress (Photo Credits: Zara Website)

Talking about the dress, it's simple yet elegant. Summers are here and a subtle tone is what one should wear this season. Having said that, Kareena styled her shirt dress with heels, subtle makeup, delicate chain, and of course a tint of lip colour. Well, it feels amazing when a star shells out an affordable style goal, right guys? Whatever stay stylish always.

