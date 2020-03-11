Kareena Kapoor Khan Pairs a Striped Tee With Tangerine Trousers That Makes It a Perfect Summer Outfit! (View Pics)

Kareena Kapoor Khan (Photo Credits: Yogen Shah)

Summer is officially here and we see many celebs sticking to the season's wardrobe. All this while, we saw Bollywood covered up in fur and leather. Now, in a past few weeks, we see a change in these attires as they are turning from dark to pastels and bright hues. The recent such appearance was made by Kareena Kapoor Khan. The stunner wore a chic street style attire that one can literally imitate from head to toe and look classy. Kareena Kapoor Khan Graces The Harper's Bazaar India Magazine's March 2020 Issue Only To Look Drop Dead Gorgeous (View Pics).

Bebo chose a blue and white striped tee. The basic short sleeved tee with horizontal lines is something probably each one of us have had in the wardrobe at some point of time. She tucked in this casual wear in a bright tangerine loose palazzo pants. She paired this with hot pink sandals. She styled her hair into waves and opted for a nude make up look. Such a colourful combo and a perfect summer attire, isn't it? Take a look.

Kareena always makes it a point to select appropriate outfits for the theme. Be it a modish event or a casual appearance somewhere in the city, it is always on point as much as she denies it to be in her interviews. This particular appearance is sure an easy way to glamorize the summer look in less bucks and more fun way! On the work front, she will next seen in Angrezi Medium and Laal Singh Chadha films next.