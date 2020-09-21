Kareena Kapoor Khan's love for kaftan cannot be even! Thanks to her pregnancy, she's grabbing all the opportunity she can to slip into her desired silhouette and keep slaying as and when she can. From the pink one at Saif Ali Khan's birthday bash to the recent mint green one from her own special night, Bebo has picked some stunning kaftans one after another. In fact, she desires of a day she's able to walk the ramp wearing a stunning kaftan by some designer. And we bet her wish will get fulfilled someday. Kareena Kapoor Khan Birthday Special: She Came, She Walked and She Ruled Our Hearts with her Phenomenal Fashion Offerings (View Pics).

Till then, let's keep admiring this newest outfit from her personal closet - a mint green kaftan from the house of Anita Dongre. This chic design is filled with pops of radiant red flowers and a printed forest-green hemline. Not to forget, the chic balloon sleeves and a tasselled front frames the accentuate its look further. Kareena paired her simple outfit with no makeup look for the night and allowed her pregnancy glow to do all the talking. Though simple, the outfit has the right amount of charm and it can be yours for a hefty sum of Rs 20,000! Kareena Kapoor Khan Is Minty Cool and Chic in an Ethnic Ensemble Worth Rs.31,000!

The Green Kaftan Designed by Anita Dongre

Anita Dongre's Design (Photo Credits: Instagram)

The Same Worn by Kareena Kapoor Khan

Kareena Kapoor Khan's Birthday outfit (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Well, actually it's 19,900 and we simply rounded it off to 20,000! Kareena is an ardent Anita Dongre fan and loves exploring her collection all the time. While we wondered if the Takht actress would pick something blingy for her birthday night, she clearly surprised us with her love for minimalism. Are we the only ones rooting hard for it or are you guys equally in love with it? Tweet us your thoughts at @latestly.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 21, 2020 11:56 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).