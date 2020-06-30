Katrina Kaif got us all glued to her exclusive beauty line, Kay Beauty last year. She may be a self-confessed recluse but she has endeared us endlessly all through these years, on the fashion front. Tapping the beauty side as well, Katrina has channelled her passion well! Her striking tall and lithe frame, a gorgeous face coupled with a rare wit and charm along with the fact that she is one of those rare tinsel town divas to have retained an ultra-glamorous and chic fashion game, Katrina Kaif is a delight to reckon with! Her social media shenanigans keep a whopping following of 39.1 million on Instagram hooked! With the lockdown, Katrina has taken to teaching us a thing or two on brushing up our beauty basics. She wore a pink coloured top for the video and we must say, she reaffirmed pink as the always chic hue!

Katrina set the lockdown mood alight with her chic style and beauty tutorial. Here's a closer look. Yo or Hell No? Katrina Kaif's Very Own 'Pride' Moment and Her Attempt to Rock All Colourful Look.

Katrina Kaif - Pink Fervour

A pink sheer top by Zara was complimented with subtle nude glam and wavy hair. Katrina Kaif's Adorable Smile In Her Latest Instagram Post Will Take Away Your Lockdown Blues!

Katrina Kaif in Zara for Kay Beauty Instagram Tutorial (Photo Credits: Instagram)

On the professional front Katrina was last seen in Ali Abbas Zafar’s Bharat with Salman Khan. She will be seen in Rohit Shetty’s action film, Sooryavanshi with Akshay Kumar. While Akshay essays the role of DCP Veer Sooryavanshi, the chief of the Anti-Terrorism Squad, Katrina will be seen essaying the role of his wife, Aditi Sooryavanshi. The film will be released on 27th March 2019.

