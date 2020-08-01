Kendall Jenner is raising the temperature on Instagram with this latest topless post that is making fans go crazy. For Chanel's cover shoot, the leggy goddess ditched her top flaunting her sharp and sexy frame. The racy fashion shoot saw Kendall go topless and for the over of Chaos SixtyNine's Chanel issue - the 5th Posterbook edition. It is dedicated to the French fashion house that also features beauties like Bella and Gigi Hadid. Kendall went for the black and white picture, while covering her modesty with her right arm. Giving us some sensuous expressions the supermodel looked away from the camera. Flashing her lingerie that hugs her waist perfectly peeping out of the sheer pair of stockings, Kendall looked sizzling. She completed her look with a pair of sexy gloves and thigh-high boots. Kylie Jenner Launches Her Face Mask Range With Red Lips And Her Name Inscribed on it Amid COVID-19 Pandemic.

Apart from this the 13 other covers feature big names like Adut Akech, Ever Anderson, Fran Summers, Imaan Hammam, Lila Moss and Stella Jones, Margaret Qualley, Mona Tougaard, Natasha Poly, and Vittoria Ceretti. Kendall's waist is adorned with a bedazzled belt for the otherwise toned-down look. Check out the pic video:

Recently, Kendall found herself in a pickle after she and Kylie Jenner were accused of not paying factory workers in Bangladesh. It was said that Global Brands Group (GBG) and Kendall + Kylie were linked via a logo on GBG’s website. While the sisters have denied the allegations, but the news spread like wildfire. Moreover, amid the #BlackLivesMatter protests, a photograph of Kendall, went viral, where she is seen wearing an all-black ensemble paired with a black mask while holding a Black Lives Matter sign. Kendall debunked all rumours and denied that she edited the photo and posted it online. "This is photoshopped by someone. i DID NOT post this," she wrote on her Twitter account along with the picture in question.

