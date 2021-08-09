Kiara Advani is busy promoting Shershaah these days and we are certainly awestruck after seeing her outfit choices. The girl is on a roll when it comes to her sartorial attempts and we are thoroughly impressed with all her style shenanigans so far. From a tangerine pantsuit to a white bodycon dress and also a stunning saree, Advani had a variety of silhouettes to offer and all of which struck a chord with us. The recent one being no different. Shershaah Director Showers Praise on Kiara Advani, Compares Her With South Superstar Nayanthara.

Kiara Advani's stylist, Eka Lakhani took to her Instagram account to share pictures in her #ootd and we are sold. It's a rather simple lilac dress from the house of Since 1988 but its thigh-high slit provides enough oomph to it. The Indoo ki Jawaani actress paired her outfit with chunky gold jewellery and styled her hair in a neat, sleek ponytail. She further complimented her outfit with nude lips, light eye makeup, contoured cheeks and curled eyelashes. Posing in her balcony, she exuded oodles of charm and elegance even in her simple outfit. Kiara Advani Birthday: Her Fashion Choices Have Always Been Like 'Good News' To Us (View Pics).

Kiara Advani for Shershaah Promotions

Kiara Advani (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Post Shershaah, Kiara has Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, a horror-comedy with Kartik Aaryan and Jug Jugg Jeeyo, a family entertainer with Varun Dhawan. Recently, she was also announced as the female lead opposite Ram Charan in Shankar's next. With so many projects already in her kitty, the coming years look extremely busy for this tinsel town beauty.

