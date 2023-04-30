Spider-Man actress Kirsten Dunst celebrates her birthday on April 30. The pretty American actress has been acting since 1989 and has some amazing projects registered under her name. Known for her mature acting skills, Dunst has always been a director's actor. With so many powerful performances over the years, it's only wise that we never question her acting skills. And while we agree that she's a fab performer, we also know her as a sartorial queen who never disappoints with her style statements. Oscars 2022: Amy Schumer Addresses Controversy That She Disrespected Kirsten Dunst Over ‘Seatfiller’ Joke.

From a classic black evening gown to something fancier in red, Dunst's choices, though typical, have always been admirable. She likes playing it safe and there's no harm in that. With her charming persona, she manages to effectively pull off these varied designs and leave us wanting for more. A delight for sore eyes, Kirsten's red carpet affair has been powerful, magnetic and supremely sexy. She was a stunner, still is and will continue to be in the future for her style is timeless. Civil War: Kirsten Dunst Joins the Cast of Alex Garland's Action Epic Movie.

To further elaborate on her style statements, let's check out a few of her best red-carpet outings.

Elegance Personified

Kirsten Dunst (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Beauty in Black

Kirsten Dunst (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Vision in White

Kirsten Dunst (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Red Hot

Kirsten Dunst (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Stunning Always

Kirsten Dunst (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Packing a Floral Punch

Kirsten Dunst (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Divine

Kirsten Dunst (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Happy Birthday, Kirsten Dunst.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 30, 2023 11:29 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).