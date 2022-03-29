Amy Schumer took to Instagram and addressed the backlash she garnered for joking about Kirsten Dunst being a "seat filler" at the Oscars 2022. She wrote, ""Hey I appreciate the love for Kirsten Dunst. I love her too! That was a choreographed bit she was in on. Wouldn't disrespect that queen like that." Oscars 2022: Jesse Plemons Calls Kirsten Dunst His ‘Wife’ at the Awards Night, Are the Duo Secretly Married? (Watch Video).

Check It Out:

Amy Schumer addresses the controversy over the Kirsten Dunst seatfiller joke. “Hey, I appreciate the love for Kirsten Dunst. I love her too! That was a choreographed bit she was in on. Wouldn't disrespect that queen like that.” pic.twitter.com/BT08EnDQEb — One Take News (@OneTakeNews) March 28, 2022

Here's The Video:

More awkward moments at the Oscars: Amy Schumer, with one of the most unfunny jokes of all time, moved Kirsten Dunst out of her seat, calling her a "seat filler," prompting husband Jesse Plemons to say "you know that was my wife?" pic.twitter.com/GrTKLH8dfa — Greg Price (@greg_price11) March 28, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)