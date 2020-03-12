Kriti Sanon Dressed From Top to Toe in Coach Spells Luxury in Every Detail!

Kriti Sanon in Coach (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Kriti Sanon, the quintessential Delhi girl who is also a tech graduate belongs to the niche and fast paced millennial generation. A bonafide style icon, Kriti flips styles and flaunts outfits that define the mood. It is for this reason and others that Kriti Sanon enjoys immense fandom amongst all, whopping fan following of 28.6 million on Instagram being a worthy testimony. Kriti's infectious demeanor blends seamlessly with her one-of-a-kind style. While her contemporaries struggle with tapping the niche where comfort meets style, Kriti strides over quite confidently, doing her thing and making heads turn! The spunky and spiffy millennial was a part of panel discussion aided by the luxury brand Coach in collaboration with the leading lifestyle magazine, Harper's Bazaar. For the same, Kriti who was dressed from top to toe in some of the stunning creations of the brand, she made a compelling case for the luxury in every detailing vibe.

Kriti's penchant to evoke the emotions from wow to woah regale the fashion pundits and lovers alike. Kriti rarely misses a style beat as chicness and comfort are the thriving vibes of her versatile style. Here is a closer look at how Kriti's luxurious but simple style was a delight. Kriti Sanon Aces High Fashion With Functionality, Wears A Dress With A Detachable Tote Bag!

Kriti Sanon - Luxury Chic

A pleated and printed dress cinched at the waist with a belt was teamed with fringed and metallic heels and a handbag, all from Coach. Centre parted chic bun with subtle glam completed her look. Kriti Sanon Rings in Ethnic Splendour With Fuchsia, Ruffles All Bundled Into a Perfect Jumpsuit!

Kriti Sanon in Coach (Photo Credits: Instagram)

On the professional front, Kriti was last seen as Parvati Bai in Panipat. She will be seen in the comedy-drama, Mimi alongside Pankaj Tripathi which is an adaptation of Samruoddhi Porey's National Award-winning Marathi film Mala Aai Vhhaychy! that narrates the life of a surrogate mother and is scheduled for a release in 2020.