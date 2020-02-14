Lakme Fashion Week 2020 Summer/Resort: Diana Penty for Shivan & Narresh and Tabu for Gaurang Shah Exhibit Glamour on the Ramp (View Pics)

Diana Penty & Tabu from LFW 2020 (Photo Credits: Yogen Shah)

February 14, 2020 marks the Day 4 of the extravagant Lakme Fashion Week 2020. It was just a while back when we reported how from Malaika Arora to Dia Mirza walked down the runway on Valentine's day and impressed us. And well, the fashion mela is still on as we've got our hands on some gorgeous new pictures straight from the ramp. This time it's the timeless beauty, Tabu and the ever stunning, Diana Penty who are clicked by our shutterbugs at LFW Summer/Resort. With confidence and panache, the two Bollywood banes proved that attitude do comes from stylish clothes. Just in case, you are wondering what the two wore on the runway, fret not, as we've got you covered. So, let's get started. Lakme Fashion Week 2020 Summer/Resort: Janhvi Kapoor and Vicky Kaushal Set the Fashion Ball Rolling for the New Season (View Pics).

Diana Penty

Turning heads in dreamy couture, first, we have Diana Penty who walked the ramp for Shivan and Narresh. Talking about the actress' ensemble it was all velvet-y and sheer with hints of sparkles here and there. The interesting part about the attire was the cut at the hem of the lehenga. See for yourself:

Diana Penty from LFW 2020 (Photo Credits: Yogen Shah)

Tabu

The talented actress, Tabu has this aura which no one in the business does. And turning showstopper for designer Gaurang Shah collection Garam Masala, B-townie looked splendid in a six-yard. Elaborating on her look, Tabu flashed a desi vibe in a printed saree which is made using Kanjeevaram and patan patola fabrics. With huge danglers, dramatic eyes and a well-done hairdo, Tabu surely made an impression. Have a look:

Tabu From LFW 2020 (Photo Credits: Yogen Shah)

Well, we are stunned looking at the babes above. Must say, LFW 2020 is a sure cut space for aspiring and already established designers to showcase their unique taste and craftsmanship. So, who did you love more, Tabu in a saree or Diana in a modern-day lehenga-choli? Tell us your thoughts in the comment section below.